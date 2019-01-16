Jets' Blake Wheeler: Tops 50 helpers
Wheeler helped set up a pair of empty-net goals by Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, sealing a 4-1 win over Vegas on Tuesday.
There's been nothing complicated about Wheeler's numbers this year: find Connor or find Scheifele and let them finish the job. If he and his linemates can stay healthy, there's no reason why Wheeler can't top 100 points and chase down Nikita Kucherov (53) for the most assists in the league.
