Wheeler provided three assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Wheeler was the facilitator Monday, with secondary helpers on both of Kyle Connor's power-play goals in the first period, as well as Mark Scheifele's equalizer at even-strength in the third. The three-assist performance puts Wheeler at 11 points, 21 shots on goal, 10 PIM and 10 hits through nine games, although a minus-7 rating weighs down his overall stat line.