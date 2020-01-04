Jets' Blake Wheeler: Warming trend continues
Wheeler delivered a goal and assist on the power play Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.
Wheeler is off his usual 90-point production level since he moved to center this season, but in many ways the Jets are better for the move. On the PP, he reunites with former linemate Mark Scheifele and on Saturday, Wheeler made good there. Too bad they lost the game. He's been solid in his last 10 games -- six goals and seven goals. This could be the uptick in performance that leads to a better second half. Hold onto him. Wheeler won't be a 90-point man again, but he could definitely be a point-per-game producer in the second half.
