Jets' Blake Wheeler: Will play Friday

Wheeler (illness) will be in action versus San Jose on Friday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Wheeler racked up two goals and six helpers in his last 10 outings, including four power-play points. With the Minnesota native good to go, Andrew Copp will drop back to a third-line role while Andrei Chibisov remains in the press box.

