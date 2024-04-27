Dillon didn't receive any muscle or tendon damage as a result of the skate cut to his hand, which occurred during a scrum at the end of Friday's 6-2 loss to Colorado in Game 3. Although it's great news that he didn't suffer a more serious injury, the 33-year-old defenseman did require stitches and remains questionable for Game 4 versus the Avalanche on Sunday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports Saturday.

Dillon has three assists, four PIM, 12 hits and six blocks while averaging 21:04 of ice time across three playoff contests this year. He also accumulated eight goals, 20 points, 92 PIM, 241 hits and 111 blocks in 77 regular-season outings. If Dillon is forced to miss any action due to the injury, then Logan Stanley will likely draw into the lineup.