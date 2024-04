Dillon (hand) will not be available against Colorado for Game 5 on Tuesday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Dillon is stuck in a 12-game goal drought during which he recorded four assists, 10 assists and 45 hits while averaging 19:49 of ice time. With Dillon sidelined, Logan Stanley stepped into the lineup for Game 4 and figures to remain in that role heading into Tuesday's tilt as well.