Dillon (hand) won't play Sunday against the Avalanche, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

While Dillon has been ruled out for Game 4, there's a chance he could return Tuesday when the Jets return home for Game 5. Still, it's a tough blow for Winnipeg -- the veteran blueliner had three assists through the first three games of the series. Logan Stanley is expected to work on the second pairing in Dillon's absence.