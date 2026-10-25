Dillon had four hits in 14:51 of ice time in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.

He was nicked with three giveaways on the official scoresheet. Dillon watched from the press box for five games before Saturday. The 35-year-old defender is in the sunset of his career. He has played 1,062 NHL regular-season games, delivering 42 goals and 185 assists. This could be his last chance at a Stanley Cup after competing in the 2016 championship with the Sharks. San Jose lost to Sidney Crosby and the Penguins that year.