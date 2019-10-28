Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Ice time plummets

Dahlstrom logged a meager 9:12 of ice time versus the Flames on Saturday.

Dahlstrom has consistently been over the 15-minute mark in each of his first eight appearances, but this drastic dip in ice time should be a red flag for fantasy owners. Additionally, the Jets recently claimed Luca Sbisa off waivers to bolster their blue line depth, which could be an indication Dahlstrom will be headed to the minors sooner rather than later.