Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: All systems go

Kulikov (back) will be active for Friday's preseason home clash with the Flames.

Kulikov has sprinkled the box score to the tune of 33 goals and 121 assists over nine NHL seasons between the Panthers, Sabres and Jets, respectively. He's averaged 20;23 of ice time in his career, but the Jets only deployed him for 17:04 in 2017-18. The emergence of Sami Niku should keep Kulikov's minutes at bay.