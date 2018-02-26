Jets' Joe Morrow: Acquired from Habs
Morrow was brought in from Montreal by the Jets on Monday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Morrow is by no means guaranteed a spot on the Winnipeg blue line, as he will need to beat out Ben Chiarot for regular minutes. The 24-year-old does provide a little more security than the relatively untested Tucker Poolman, considering he is in his fourth NHL season. Without a firm spot in the lineup, Morrow won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
