Morrow wasn't tendered a qualifying offer by the Jets and will become a free agent July 1, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Morrow played in just 41 NHL games, in part due to injuries, in which he tallied one goal, six helpers and 40 shots. The defender's lack of offensive production will limit his options in free agency, though he should still be capable of finding a new home.

