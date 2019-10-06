Devils' Joe Morrow: Lands one-year deal
Morrow agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Sunday.
After signing his deal, Morrow was placed on waivers in order to move him down to the minors. The defenseman figures to start the year in the AHL, but should be in line for a promotion to the NHL sooner rather than later. In 41 games with the Jets last season, the Edmonton native notched seven points and is unlikely to improve upon that in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.