Morrow agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Sunday.

After signing his deal, Morrow was placed on waivers in order to move him down to the minors. The defenseman figures to start the year in the AHL, but should be in line for a promotion to the NHL sooner rather than later. In 41 games with the Jets last season, the Edmonton native notched seven points and is unlikely to improve upon that in 2019-20.