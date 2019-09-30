Joe Morrow: Let go from PTO
Morrow was released from his professional tryout by the Rangers on Monday.
The addition of Jacob Trouba in the offseason, combined with the emergence of Adam Fox, likely prevented Morrow from earning a contract from the club. The 26-year-old could still find a landing spot, but at this point may have to settle for a minor-league contract or make the move overseas. If the blueliner can't find a new home, he would see his NHL career come to a close having notched nine goals and 23 helpers in 162 contests.
