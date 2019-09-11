Rangers' Joe Morrow: Secures tryout agreement
Morrow inked a professional tryout agreement with the Rangers on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Morrow logged just 41 games with the Jets last season, in part due to injuries. The 26-year-old blueliner has a decent shot of securing a spot on the 23-man roster, but will need to outperform youngsters Libor Hajek (shoulder) and Anthony DeAngelo (lower body). Even if Morrow can secure a permanent deal, he may need to settle for a two-way contract and spend some time in the minors.
