Morrow has tallied an assist, four hits and one blocked shot in two games back from injury.

Morrow averaged 15:00 of ice time in the last two games, which is over a minute more than his season average. The increased ice time almost certainly comes as a result of continued absences for Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) and Josh Morrissey (upper body). Once the Winnipeg defensive corps gets fully healthy, the veteran Morrow will see his opportunities diminish.