Morrow has tallied an assist, four hits and one blocked shot in two games back from injury.

Morrow averaged 15:00 of ice time in the last two games, which is over a minute more than his season average. The increased ice time almost certainly comes as a result of continued absences for Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) and Josh Morrissey (upper body). Once the Winnipeg defensive corps gets fully healthy, the veteran Morrow will see his opportunities diminish.

More News
Our Latest Stories