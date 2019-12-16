Joe Morrow: Headed overseas
Morrow agreed to terms on a contract with Dinamo Minsk (KHL) on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Morrow was released by the Devils on Saturday in order to facilitate his move overseas. This very well could mark the end of the blueliner's NHL career, which would see him retire having played in 162 games for Montreal, Winnipeg and Boston. Drafted by the Penguins with the 23rd overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, the blueliner never appeared in a game for the club after he was traded to Dallas in exchange for Brenden Morrow and a 2013 third-round pick that would eventually become Jake Guentzel.
