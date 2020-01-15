Jets' Kyle Connor: Carries offense to victory

Connor scored a pair of goals and assisted another while firing five shots on net in a 4-0 win over Vancouver.

Connor opened the closed the scoring in this one, opening the scoring 82 seconds into the game and sealing the win with an empty-netter late in the third. He also set up a Blake Wheeler power-play goal in the middle frame. Connor's goals were his team-leading 23rd and 24th of the season and he's now up to 47 points in 47 games. The 23-year-old has gone back-to-back games without a point just once since mid-November and could be heading toward a 40-goal, 80-point season.