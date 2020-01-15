Jets' Kyle Connor: Carries offense to victory
Connor scored a pair of goals and assisted another while firing five shots on net in a 4-0 win over Vancouver.
Connor opened the closed the scoring in this one, opening the scoring 82 seconds into the game and sealing the win with an empty-netter late in the third. He also set up a Blake Wheeler power-play goal in the middle frame. Connor's goals were his team-leading 23rd and 24th of the season and he's now up to 47 points in 47 games. The 23-year-old has gone back-to-back games without a point just once since mid-November and could be heading toward a 40-goal, 80-point season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.