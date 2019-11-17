Play

Jets' Kyle Connor: Lifts team to win

Connor scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The goal was the game winner. Connor has two consecutive 30-goal seasons, but he's slightly off that pace right now. He has 16 points, including seven goals, in 21 games. But so far, Connor hasn't sniped twice in any game. It's only a matter of time.

More News
Our Latest Stories