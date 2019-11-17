Jets' Kyle Connor: Lifts team to win
Connor scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.
The goal was the game winner. Connor has two consecutive 30-goal seasons, but he's slightly off that pace right now. He has 16 points, including seven goals, in 21 games. But so far, Connor hasn't sniped twice in any game. It's only a matter of time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.