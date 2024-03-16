Connor scored his 28th goal of the season as part of Friday's 6-0 shutout win over the Ducks.

Connor tipped in a shot attempt from Dylan DeMelo to open the scoring in a game the Jets obviously dominated. A knee injury that Connor sustained in mid-December resulted in him missing 16 straight contests, but he's now at 50 games on the season and seemingly playing up to his standards as the Jets try to maintain control of the Central Division lead. The top-line winger has 46 points, including four goals and 11 assists on the power play, in this 2023-24 campaign.