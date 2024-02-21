Connor recorded a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Connor set up a pair of Gabriel Vilardi power-play goals while adding his 20th tally of the year, beating Marc-Andre Fleury with a wrister to put Winnipeg ahead 3-0 early in the second period. It's the third straight multi-point game for Connor -- he has a goal and six assists in that span after tallying just one point in his previous eight contests. The 27-year-old winger is up to 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) through 38 games this season.