Brossoit is set to start at home against the Canucks on Thursday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Brossoit earned a 24-save shutout victory over Dallas in his last start last Thursday. He's been a superb backup goaltender for the Jets, posting a 14-5-2 record, 2.00 GAA and .928 save percentage across 22 contests this season. The Canucks are typically a difficult adversary, ranking sixth offensively with 3.42 goals per game, but they might rest some of their top players with the playoffs around the corner.