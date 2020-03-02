Jets' Mark Letestu: Gets back on ice Monday
Letestu (illness) participated in a 30-minute skate Monday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports. Head coach Paul Marice said that was "all he can handle" at this point.
Letestu made his first appearance on the ice since being diagnosed with Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, in October. Maurice called this "Day one", and it will likely be a gradual process to get Letestu back into game shape. He was initially handed a six-month timeline to return, which would take him until late-April, early-May at this rate.
