Scheifele produced an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Scheifele was solid with two goals and four assists over five playoff outings, but he also went minus-6 in the first-round series. The center had 10 shots on net and 13 hits as well. Scheifele is secure as a cornerstone of the Jets' roster for years to come, as his seven-year contract extension begins in 2024-25. He should continue to see top-line minutes and ample power-play time.