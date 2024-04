Scheifele recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Scheifele has two goals, three assists, six shots on net and eight hits through three playoff outings. The 31-year-old center has been productive alongside the rest of the top line, but it hasn't been enough to match the depth scoring the Avalanche have gotten so far. Scheifele will look to keep his offense rolling in Game 4 on Sunday.