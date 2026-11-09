Scheifele scored a power-play goal on one shot and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Scheifele assisted on Cole Perfetti's second-period opener before delivering the decisive goal with just 1.6 seconds remaining in regulation. His one-timer on a five-on-three power play prevented Winnipeg from squandering a three-goal advantage. The veteran center remains a cornerstone of the Jets' offensive attack, with his prominent power-play responsibilities providing a dependable source of fantasy production. He has three straight two-point performances and four multi-point efforts in his last six games, tallying 10 points (two goals, eight assists) over that stretch.