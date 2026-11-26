Scheifele tallied an empty-net goal, distributed an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

After a slow start to the season offensively, Scheifele is currently tearing opposing defenses apart, as he's recorded seven goals and 18 assists over his last 14 games. The 33-year-old center currently sits at 33 points, a plus-13 rating, 56 shots on net, 15 hits and 18 blocked shots over 26 games this season. Scheifele has been a major reason as to why Winnipeg's offense has turned things around, and his current production has him on pace to challenge the 100-point mark by the end of the season once again.