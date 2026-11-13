Scheifele scored twice, including once on the power play, and added an assist in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Stars.

Scheifele has four goals and six assists during his five-game point streak. With the NHL merging the two iterations of the Jets' franchise history together back in September, Scheifele has now pulled even with Dale Hawerchuk for points in franchise history at 929. Scheifele also sits one goal back from tying Hawerchuk's goal record of 379. That's to say that there will be some milestones falling soon as the 33-year-old Scheifele cements himself in Winnipeg history. He's produced six goals, 16 assists, eight power-play points, 43 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 20 appearances this season.