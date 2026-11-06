Scheifele had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Vancouver on Thursday.

Scheifele has four points, including three assists, and six shots in his last two games and eight points (seven assists) in his last five. The goal was his first in nine games. The goals will come -- Scheifele is an elite sniper, and he hasn't had any puck luck this season. He's on pace to top the 175 shots he fired last year, a season in which he delivered 36 snipes. His 7.7 shooting percentage is well below last season's 20.6 and his career mark of 17.3. Scheifele has 16 points (three goals, 13 helpers) in 17 games. The goals will come.