Scheifele scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Stars.

Scheifele has three goals and three assists over his last six contests. The 31-year-old center is up to the 25-goal and 70-point marks through 72 outings this season, another strong campaign for him in a top-line role. He's added 151 shots on net, 63 hits, 57 PIM and a plus-18 rating.