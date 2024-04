Scheifele scored a goal, dished two assists, went plus-2 and added two hits in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Scheifele's goal tied the game at 3-3 in the first period, and he assisted on both of Kyle Connor's tallies in the third. Over his last 10 regular-season appearances, Scheifele had nine points, giving him 72 points in 74 outings overall. The 31-year-old continues to be a significant scoring threat in a top-line role and on the Jets' first power-play unit.