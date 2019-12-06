Jets' Mark Scheifele: Forces overtime with late tally
Scheifele scored a goal on a game-high eight shots, blocked four shots and served six PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Scheifele took a double-minor for hooking and unsportsmanlike conduct in the second period. He redeemed himself by scoring the tying goal in the final minute of regulation. The center has three goals and two helpers in his last five games. The 26-year-old has racked up 27 points, 70 shots on goal, and 24 PIM through 29 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.