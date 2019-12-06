Jets' Mark Scheifele: Forces overtime with late tally

Scheifele scored a goal on a game-high eight shots, blocked four shots and served six PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Scheifele took a double-minor for hooking and unsportsmanlike conduct in the second period. He redeemed himself by scoring the tying goal in the final minute of regulation. The center has three goals and two helpers in his last five games. The 26-year-old has racked up 27 points, 70 shots on goal, and 24 PIM through 29 contests this season.