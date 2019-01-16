Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores two empty-net points
Scheifele set up Kyle Connor's goal to seal the win and found the empty net himself in a 4-1 triumph over Vegas on Tuesday.
Empty-netters might not feel as great as beating the goaltender, but they all count the same in fantasy purposes. Scheifele has now scored in six straight games and returned to the top 10 in the league in scoring. His four-game slump at the end of December likely doomed his outside chance at the Art Ross Trophy, but he should easily top his career high of 82 points as long as he can stay healthy.
