Jets' Mark Scheifele: Three assists in win
Scheifele finished with three assists in Winnipeg's 4-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.
Scheifele logged more minutes than any other Jets forward Tuesday night, playing 18:49 in the win. The three assists move him to six points in four games this season, and Scheifele should continue producing at a point-a-game pace in 2019-20 as long as he stays healthy. Last season, for the second time in Schiefele's career, he was able to play a full 82-game slate.
