Scheifele tallied a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Predators.

Scheifele set up Gabriel Vilardi's power-play marker in the first period before flicking a backhander past Juuse Saros to put the Jets ahead 2-1. Scheifele would pick up a third point with an assist on Kyle Connor's game-winner in overtime. The 31-year-old Scheifele came into Tuesday's contest with just one goal and four points in his prior nine games. He's now up to 24 goals and 69 points through 71 games this season.