Beaulieu inked a one-year, $1 million contract with Winnipeg on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Even after the Jets declined to give Beaulieu a qualifying offer, there was speculation that the blueliner would still be returning to the team. The departure of Jacob Trouba might create some opportunities for Beaulieu to earn a regular spot in the lineup, but he will have to beat out Neal Pionk, Sami Niku and Logan Stanley during training camp.