Beaulieu (upper body) had three hits and two blocked shots in 14:14 during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Beaulieu provided a bit of a physical presence but made no impact on the scoresheet. That's common -- the defenseman has just one assist to go with 19 hits and five blocks through 10 appearances in what has been an injury-plagued campaign.

