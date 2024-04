Pionk provided an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Pionk had posted just two helpers over his previous seven outings. He's also fallen off defensively in that span, logging a minus-9 rating and just 10 blocked shots. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 28 points, 138 shots on net, 203 hits, 101 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 75 appearances, putting him at risk of missing the 30-point mark for the first time as a Jet.