Pionk grabbed a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

Both of Pionk's helpers came in the third period, setting up Brenden Dillon before adding a second assist just a minute later on Sean Monahan's game-tying tally. It's just the second multi-point game of the year for the 28-year-old Pionk, his first since Oct. 24. He's up to 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) with a plus-7 rating through 72 games this season.