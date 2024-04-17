Pionk registered two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Pionk has six helpers and a plus-4 rating over seven contests in April. That matches his point total from all of March. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to offer steady all-around production in a top-four role. He's up to 33 points (eight on the power play), 146 shots on net, 219 hits, 115 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 81 contests. He's earned at least 30 points in five straight seasons.