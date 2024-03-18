Toffoli tallied two goals and an assist in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Toffoli picked up a pair of points in the second period, assisting on a Nikolaj Ehlers tally before beating Elvis Merzlikins from the slot to extend Winnipeg's lead to 3-0. Toffoli then capped the scoring with his 30th goal of the year in the third, intercepting an errant pass and scoring on the breakaway. After he was held off the scoresheet in his first two games with the Jets, Toffoli now has four goals and five points in his last two contests. He's up to 50 points (30 goals, 20 assists) through 65 games this season.