Schroeder try his luck in the KHL with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod after signing a one-year deal with the club Friday.

It will be the first taste of European hockey for Schroeder, who came up through the US Development team before playing for the University of Minnesota. Since his collegiate day, the center split time in the AHL and NHL, making a total of 165 appearances for Vancouver, Minnesota, and Columbus, in which he registered 18 goals and 24 helpers. With his move overseas, the 28-year-old has likely played in his last NHL contests.