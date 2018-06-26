Jordan Subban: Not extended by Kings
Subban did not receive a qualifying offer from the Kings on Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. As a result, he's set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.
Subban was traded from the Canucks in exchange for Nic Dowd last December, but he's still trying to prove that he belongs in the NHL. He definitely deserves recognition beyond being the younger brother of Predators star blueliner P.K. and Golden Knights backup netminder Malcolm, but so far, his minor-league numbers haven't been loud enough -- he's tallied 31 goals and 54 assists to counter a minus-29 rating over 184 AHL appearances.
