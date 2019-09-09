Subban signed with Dornbirner EC of the EBEL on Monday.

The lesser-known Subban brother was selected by the Canucks in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, but he was never able to crack the big club's lineup, instead spending the entirety of the last four seasons in the AHL, totaling 103 points in 232 games over that span. The 24-year-old blueliner will likely spend the rest of his playing career overseas.