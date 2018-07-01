Maple Leafs' Jordan Subban: Garners two-way deal with Toronto
Subban signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Maple Leafs on Sunday.
Subban was deemed expendable by the Canucks, but this still checks out as a quality, low-key signing for the Maple Leafs after they courted mega-star John Tavares. Subban has strong hockey bloodlines as the brother of Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban and Malcom Subban, the current No. 2 goalie for the Golden Knights. However, the youngest Subban may start the 2018-19 season in the minors.
