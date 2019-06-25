Jordan Subban: Set to become free agent
Subban didn't earn a qualifying offer from Toronto, and will be a free agent July 1, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
This news isn't surprising given the fact that he's never played an NHL game in his career. The 23-year-old scored just four goals and 13 points in 52 AHL contests last year, but did score 16 goals and 36 points during the 2016-17 campaign with AHL Utica. Subban is likely to play almost exclusively in the AHL or ECHL next season with any team he signs with.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...