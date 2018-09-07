Subban is hoping to re-ignite his career with the Maple Leafs, reports the Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun.

Subban was scooped up by the Leafs after the Kings cut him. He has offensive upside, but the 5-foot-9, 175-pound defender needs to improve his own-zone play to carve out a career in the NHL. Subban spent the summer in Toronto working with Matt Nichol's high-profile, high-performance Bio-Steel group. He will likely spend the season with the AHL Marlies, but a good year there could get him close to his NHL dream.