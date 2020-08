Melchiori inked a one-year deal with Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk (KHL).

Melchiori hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2016-17 when he was with the Winnipeg, the club that took him in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old defenseman is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bests in assists (11) and points (17) but it wasn't enough to secure him a promotion from the Devils.