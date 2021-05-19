Jokinen will bring his professional career to a close, his team announced Wednesday.

Jokinen has spent the past three seasons playing overseas in Finland for Karpat for which he came up through the youth ranks. Prior to his return home, the 38-year-old center logged 951 games in the NHL for nine different organizations, none more so than with the Hurricanes. Along the way, Jokinen registered 191 goals and 372 assists plus another 32 points in 54 postseason contests, though he was never able to lift Lord Stanley's chalice.