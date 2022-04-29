Kopitar logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kopitar rested Wednesday, sitting out a game versus the Kraken. He's gotten on the scoresheet in four straight contests with a goal and four helpers in that span. The 34-year-old center ends the regular season with 19 goals, 48 assists, 210 shots on net, 72 hits, 71 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 81 appearances. He'll continue to be a major part of the Kings' offense heading into a first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.